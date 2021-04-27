Ameresco (AMRC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $314.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.61 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 5.15%. On average, analysts expect Ameresco to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AMRC opened at $51.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 47.28, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55. Ameresco has a 12 month low of $16.01 and a 12 month high of $70.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

In other news, EVP Nicole E. Bulgarino sold 27,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $1,220,384.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,764,972. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 528,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $23,243,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,267,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,762,608. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 582,302 shares of company stock worth $25,736,693 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. William Blair assumed coverage on Ameresco in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Ameresco in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Ameresco from $52.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Ameresco from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.70.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S.

