American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) is U S Global Investors Inc.’s Largest Position

U S Global Investors Inc. increased its position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,776,072 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,713,375 shares during the period. American Airlines Group accounts for about 14.3% of U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. U S Global Investors Inc. owned 2.93% of American Airlines Group worth $448,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Airlines Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in American Airlines Group by 171.7% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,076 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in American Airlines Group by 101.3% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,717 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 44.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AAL shares. Seaport Global Securities cut American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on American Airlines Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upgraded American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.80.

Shares of AAL stock traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $21.82. 422,801 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,803,379. The stock has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.34. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.25 and a 1-year high of $26.09.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($4.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.30) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.65) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 52.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -19.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

