American Battery Metals (OTCMKTS:ABML) Stock Price Down 7.5%

American Battery Metals Co. (OTCMKTS:ABML) shares were down 7.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.50 and last traded at $1.61. Approximately 5,132,017 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 8,425,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.74.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.43.

About American Battery Metals (OTCMKTS:ABML)

American Battery Metals Corp. is a start-up, exploration mining company. It engages in the exploration, mining, extraction and recycling of battery metals. The company was founded on October 6, 2011 and is headquartered in Incline Village, NV.

