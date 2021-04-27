American Conservative Values ETF (NYSEARCA:ACVF) Stock Price Up 0.1%

American Conservative Values ETF (NYSEARCA:ACVF) rose 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $31.11 and last traded at $31.11. Approximately 1,371 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 4,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.07.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.12.

