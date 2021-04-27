American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) EVP Stacy Siegal Sells 26,291 Shares

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) EVP Stacy Siegal sold 26,291 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.93, for a total value of $997,217.63. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,529,413.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Stacy Siegal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 29th, Stacy Siegal sold 3,699 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $107,271.00.

On Monday, March 15th, Stacy Siegal sold 4,077 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.73, for a total value of $121,209.21.

AEO traded up $0.70 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.23. The stock had a trading volume of 4,309,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,846,628. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of -27.98 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.69. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a one year low of $7.20 and a one year high of $38.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.20 and a 200-day moving average of $22.83.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative return on equity of 1.82% and a negative net margin of 5.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.1375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.16%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.63.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,244,490 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $24,977,000 after acquiring an additional 8,433 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp lifted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 450,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $9,032,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. HN Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter worth $602,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 162.6% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 79,280 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 49,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

