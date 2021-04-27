American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Purchased by Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 32.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,542 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,576 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $4,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 75.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AEP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Guggenheim upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $101.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.18.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 66,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.24, for a total value of $5,068,663.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,278,837.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total transaction of $178,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,568,813.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 118,935 shares of company stock valued at $9,204,606 in the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $87.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.80 and a 52-week high of $94.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.52. The company has a market capitalization of $43.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 12.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.81%.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.