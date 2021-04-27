American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Purchased by Baxter Bros Inc.

Baxter Bros Inc. grew its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,346 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the period. American Express comprises approximately 1.7% of Baxter Bros Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $10,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Shares of American Express stock traded down $1.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $149.03. 38,678 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,595,480. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $145.32 and its 200-day moving average is $125.04. The stock has a market cap of $119.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.31, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. American Express has a 52 week low of $76.00 and a 52 week high of $151.46.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $9.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that American Express will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.98%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of American Express from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of American Express from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of American Express from $131.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American Express from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.33.

In other American Express news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total transaction of $8,658,269.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,475,949.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $4,796,244.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 111,247 shares in the company, valued at $16,250,961.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.