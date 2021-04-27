American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $98.20.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AFG shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on American Financial Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded American Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on American Financial Group from $95.75 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

In other American Financial Group news, Director Lehman John I. Von sold 1,264 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.10, for a total value of $150,542.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,418,481. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO S Craig Lindner sold 313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.07, for a total transaction of $36,642.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio increased its stake in American Financial Group by 7,613.7% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 72,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,238,000 after acquiring an additional 71,264 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its position in American Financial Group by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 393,947 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,411,000 after purchasing an additional 146,727 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $322,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in American Financial Group by 39.3% in the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 5,458 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in American Financial Group by 51.8% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 183,301 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,914,000 after buying an additional 62,570 shares in the last quarter. 64.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AFG opened at $122.75 on Tuesday. American Financial Group has a 52-week low of $51.55 and a 52-week high of $125.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.47. The company has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of 43.84 and a beta of 0.92.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.96. American Financial Group had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Financial Group will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.20%.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

