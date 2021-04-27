American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Sold by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,785 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in American International Group were worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in American International Group during the 1st quarter worth $233,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in American International Group by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 40,383 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in American International Group by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 7,533 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in American International Group during the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Nepsis Inc. grew its holdings in American International Group by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 513,029 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,707,000 after acquiring an additional 74,419 shares in the last quarter. 87.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of American International Group from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of American International Group from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of American International Group from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of American International Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.07.

American International Group stock opened at $47.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $40.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.17, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.45. American International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.12 and a 52 week high of $49.00.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. American International Group had a negative net margin of 10.82% and a positive return on equity of 3.62%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Research analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.89%.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

