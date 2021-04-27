American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB) Shares Bought by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB) by 26.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,610 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.42% of American National Bankshares worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMNB. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in American National Bankshares by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in American National Bankshares by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in American National Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American National Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of American National Bankshares by 296.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares during the period. 36.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMNB opened at $33.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $369.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.73. American National Bankshares Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.41 and a 52-week high of $36.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.30. American National Bankshares had a net margin of 25.52% and a return on equity of 8.95%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American National Bankshares Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. American National Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.84%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMNB. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of American National Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American National Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services in Virginia and North Carolina. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

