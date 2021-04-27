American Premium Water Co. (OTCMKTS:HIPH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

American Premium Water Co. (OTCMKTS:HIPH) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, a growth of 19,800.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,307,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

HIPH stock remained flat at $$0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday. 1,967,965 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,713,770. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average of $0.01. American Premium Water has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.04.

About American Premium Water

American Premium Water Corporation produces bottled water under the LALPINA brand name. The company was formerly known as Expert Group Inc and changed its name to American Premium Water Corporation in October 2013. American Premium Water Corporation is based in Delray Beach, Florida.

