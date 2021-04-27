American Premium Water Co. (OTCMKTS:HIPH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

American Premium Water Co. (OTCMKTS:HIPH) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, a growth of 19,800.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,307,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
HIPH stock remained flat at $$0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday. 1,967,965 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,713,770. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average of $0.01. American Premium Water has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.04.
