American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.29.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on APEI. Truist Securities assumed coverage on American Public Education in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on shares of American Public Education in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Public Education from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. William Blair began coverage on shares of American Public Education in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded American Public Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

APEI opened at $32.55 on Tuesday. American Public Education has a twelve month low of $23.08 and a twelve month high of $41.09. The firm has a market cap of $607.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.54.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $85.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.10 million. American Public Education had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 5.63%. Analysts forecast that American Public Education will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in American Public Education in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in American Public Education in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in American Public Education by 67.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in American Public Education by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of American Public Education in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

About American Public Education

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates in two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 129 degree programs and 112 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

