American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Centerpoint Advisors LLC

Centerpoint Advisors LLC lowered its stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. American Tower comprises about 0.6% of Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on American Tower from $307.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. KeyCorp raised American Tower from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Cowen decreased their target price on American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on American Tower from $258.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. American Tower currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.67.

Shares of NYSE AMT traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $252.91. 19,426 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,226,507. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $197.50 and a 12 month high of $272.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $234.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.39 billion, a PE ratio of 59.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 12th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.17%.

In other American Tower news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $718,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,296,820. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

