American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Stake Boosted by Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 23.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,621 shares during the period. American Tower accounts for 2.0% of Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $10,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nwam LLC bought a new stake in American Tower in the first quarter worth $207,000. Arden Trust Co boosted its holdings in American Tower by 4.2% in the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 7,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in American Tower in the first quarter worth $2,766,000. Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its holdings in American Tower by 7.0% in the first quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 2,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its holdings in American Tower by 17.4% in the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 3,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $252.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $197.50 and a 1-year high of $272.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $234.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.35.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.45). American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 12th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 64.17%.

AMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $258.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.67.

In other news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $718,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,296,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

