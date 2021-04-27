American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Sold by Ardevora Asset Management LLP

Ardevora Asset Management LLP trimmed its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 349,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,800 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned 0.19% of American Water Works worth $52,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in American Water Works by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,929,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $296,122,000 after buying an additional 103,338 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at $266,219,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in American Water Works by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,420,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $217,956,000 after acquiring an additional 17,281 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,406,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $215,883,000 after purchasing an additional 28,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,404,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $215,527,000 after purchasing an additional 29,777 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of American Water Works from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. US Capital Advisors reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $173.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.00.

Shares of NYSE AWK opened at $157.71 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.21, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.50 and a 52-week high of $172.56.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80. The business had revenue of $923.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $925.50 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 17.63%. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

