Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $1.09 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) – Analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, April 25th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now anticipates that the bank will earn $1.09 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.98. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Ameris Bancorp’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.10 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on ABCB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.86.

Shares of ABCB stock opened at $51.42 on Tuesday. Ameris Bancorp has a 52-week low of $17.12 and a 52-week high of $57.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.73 and a 200-day moving average of $41.78.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $282.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.55 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 20.24% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Ameris Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 698.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Ameris Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Ameris Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ameris Bancorp in the third quarter worth $103,000. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ameris Bancorp news, EVP Jon S. Edwards sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total transaction of $262,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 15.79%.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

