Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Acquired by Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,229 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 3,356 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $6,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 5.8% in the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 108,197 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,921,000 after buying an additional 5,898 shares during the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.1% during the first quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 6,436 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.9% during the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 217,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,019 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.6% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.0% during the first quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 15,288 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,804,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMGN opened at $255.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $246.97 and a 200-day moving average of $235.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $210.28 and a 12-month high of $276.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.50%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMGN shares. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Amgen from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, January 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $277.00 price objective on Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $222.00 price objective on Amgen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.14.

In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total transaction of $2,627,626.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total transaction of $249,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at $4,231,411.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,360 shares of company stock worth $3,407,034 over the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

