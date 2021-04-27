Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Bought by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,566 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Amgen were worth $14,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMGN. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total value of $2,627,626.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total transaction of $59,497.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,795.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,407,034. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

AMGN stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $255.91. 64,632 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,621,750. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.91. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $210.28 and a 12-month high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. Amgen’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.64 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 47.50%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMGN. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Amgen from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Amgen from $279.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.14.

Amgen Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

Read More: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.