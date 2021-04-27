Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 16.000-17.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $16.800. The company issued revenue guidance of $25.80 billion-$26.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $26.41 billion.Amgen also updated its FY21 guidance to $16.00-17.00 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Amgen from $266.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Amgen from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Amgen in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a buy rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Amgen from $279.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $277.00 price target on Amgen and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $261.14.

Shares of Amgen stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $255.13. 1,953,825 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,618,577. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. Amgen has a twelve month low of $210.28 and a twelve month high of $276.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $247.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $236.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by ($0.33). Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amgen will post 16.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.50%.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total transaction of $59,497.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,659 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,795.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total value of $249,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at $4,231,411.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,360 shares of company stock worth $3,407,034. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Amgen stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 940 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000. 75.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

