Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.33 EPS

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.03 by ($0.33), RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.17 earnings per share. Amgen updated its FY 2021 guidance to 16.000-17.000 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $16.00-17.00 EPS.

Shares of Amgen stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $255.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,953,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,618,577. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.01. The stock has a market cap of $146.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Amgen has a 12 month low of $210.28 and a 12 month high of $276.69.

Get Amgen alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.50%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $279.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $277.00 price target on shares of Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amgen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.14.

In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total value of $2,627,626.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total transaction of $249,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,231,411.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,407,034 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Amgen stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 940 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000. 75.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

See Also: Analyst Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.