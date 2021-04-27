Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Issues Earnings Results

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 6.39%. Amkor Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Amkor Technology updated its Q guidance to $0.32-0.52 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ AMKR traded down $2.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.84. The stock had a trading volume of 31,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,121,664. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.12. Amkor Technology has a 1 year low of $9.04 and a 1 year high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 1.63.

Get Amkor Technology alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

In other Amkor Technology news, CFO Megan Faust sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total value of $1,513,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $462,166.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 77,500 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total value of $1,894,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 425,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,387,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 273,832 shares of company stock valued at $6,359,979 in the last three months. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMKR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Amkor Technology from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.60.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.