Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.320-0.520 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.29 billion-$1.39 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.35 billion.

Amkor Technology stock traded down $2.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,847,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,181,644. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 1.63. Amkor Technology has a 12 month low of $9.04 and a 12 month high of $27.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amkor Technology will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AMKR shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amkor Technology from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.60.

In other news, Director Winston J. Churchill sold 8,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total transaction of $198,691.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,399.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total transaction of $122,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,574.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 273,832 shares of company stock valued at $6,359,979. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

