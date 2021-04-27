Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Shares Down 5.6%

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)’s stock price was down 5.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $22.56 and last traded at $22.57. Approximately 13,631 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,121,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.91.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AMKR shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.60.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

In other news, EVP John Charles Stone sold 84,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total value of $1,801,406.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 90,641 shares in the company, valued at $1,935,185.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Winston J. Churchill sold 8,207 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total transaction of $198,691.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,399.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 273,832 shares of company stock valued at $6,359,979. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Analog Century Management LP purchased a new stake in Amkor Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $5,804,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Amkor Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $968,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Amkor Technology by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 47,718 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 4,625 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amkor Technology during the first quarter worth about $655,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Amkor Technology by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.56% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

