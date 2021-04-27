Ampleforth (AMPL) Market Cap Reaches $260.12 Million

Ampleforth (CURRENCY:AMPL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. Over the last seven days, Ampleforth has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. One Ampleforth coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.23 or 0.00002241 BTC on major exchanges. Ampleforth has a total market cap of $260.12 million and $7.13 million worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.35 or 0.00066458 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00020317 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001828 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.64 or 0.00063323 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $426.61 or 0.00779862 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.42 or 0.00095824 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,340.11 or 0.07933898 BTC.

About Ampleforth

Ampleforth is a coin. It was first traded on February 13th, 2018. Ampleforth’s total supply is 327,367,479 coins and its circulating supply is 212,230,787 coins. The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org . The official message board for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org/# . Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @ampleforthorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ampleforth is a digital-asset-protocol for smart commodity-money. The Ampleforth protocol receives exchange-rate information from trusted oracles and propagates that to holders of its units (Amples) by proportionally increasing or decreasing the number of tokens each individual holds. For traders, these changes in exchange-rate and quantity translate into changes in Ample’s market capitalization. Traders with short time horizons, especially those using automated or algorithmic approaches, will thus have to devise new strategies to trade Amples. Ultimately, unique trader behavior in response to the protocol’s incentives is expected to produce a step-function-like movement pattern with lower correlation to Bitcoin than existing digital assets. This makes Amples uniquely suited for the following near, medium, and long term uses. “

Buying and Selling Ampleforth

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ampleforth should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ampleforth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

