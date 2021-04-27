Amplifon (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) Sets New 12-Month High at $38.80

Amplifon S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $38.80 and last traded at $38.80, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amplifon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

The firm has a market cap of $8.78 billion and a PE ratio of 79.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.15.

Amplifon (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $612.34 million for the quarter. Amplifon had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 15.35%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amplifon S.p.A. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amplifon S.p.A. provides hearing products and services that help people rediscover various emotions of sound. The company also offers fitting of customized products. It operates through a network of approximately 11,000 points of sale in 28 countries and 5 continents. The company also sells its products through 1,700 affiliates and franchisees.

