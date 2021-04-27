Anaconda Mining (TSE:ANX) Given Buy Rating at M Partners

Anaconda Mining (TSE:ANX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at M Partners in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Beacon Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anaconda Mining in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Get Anaconda Mining alerts:

ANX opened at C$0.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.64. Anaconda Mining has a 1-year low of C$0.22 and a 1-year high of C$0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of C$108.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72.

Anaconda Mining (TSE:ANX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$9.99 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Anaconda Mining will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Anaconda Mining Company Profile

Anaconda Mining Inc operates as a gold mining, development, and exploration company in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Point Rousse project comprising 6 mining leases and 7 mineral licenses with a total of 5,552 hectares located in the Baie Verte Mining District, Newfoundland; and the Goldboro Gold project comprising 37 contiguous claims covering an area of 592 hectares situated to the northeast of Halifax, Nova Scotia.

Further Reading: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Anaconda Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaconda Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.