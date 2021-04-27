Anaconda Mining (TSE:ANX) Given Buy Rating at M Partners

Anaconda Mining (TSE:ANX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at M Partners in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.
Separately, Beacon Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anaconda Mining in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.
ANX opened at C$0.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.64. Anaconda Mining has a 1-year low of C$0.22 and a 1-year high of C$0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of C$108.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72.
Anaconda Mining Company Profile
Anaconda Mining Inc operates as a gold mining, development, and exploration company in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Point Rousse project comprising 6 mining leases and 7 mineral licenses with a total of 5,552 hectares located in the Baie Verte Mining District, Newfoundland; and the Goldboro Gold project comprising 37 contiguous claims covering an area of 592 hectares situated to the northeast of Halifax, Nova Scotia.
