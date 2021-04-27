Analysts Anticipate AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $49.94 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) will report sales of $49.94 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for AmerisourceBergen’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $51.04 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $49.43 billion. AmerisourceBergen reported sales of $47.42 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen will report full year sales of $204.80 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $203.40 billion to $206.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $223.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $212.59 billion to $238.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow AmerisourceBergen.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $52.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.49 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 65.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 EPS.

ABC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AmerisourceBergen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.67.

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 33,697 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total value of $3,797,988.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 216,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,426,962.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Henry Wadsworth Mcgee III sold 5,801 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total value of $609,163.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,206,249.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,373 shares of company stock valued at $10,882,620 over the last three months. 28.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 6.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.3% during the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 4,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. 63.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ABC opened at $119.73 on Tuesday. AmerisourceBergen has a 1 year low of $81.51 and a 1 year high of $121.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.07. The firm has a market cap of $24.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.98.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

