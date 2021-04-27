Analysts Anticipate Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.35 Billion

Analysts forecast that Aon plc (NYSE:AON) will announce $3.35 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for AON’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.24 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.45 billion. AON posted sales of $3.22 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 30th.

On average, analysts expect that AON will report full-year sales of $11.53 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.28 billion to $11.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $12.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.55 billion to $12.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for AON.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.16. AON had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 16.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. AON’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on AON from $256.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AON from $236.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on AON from $196.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on AON from $228.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.92.

Shares of AON stock opened at $229.52 on Tuesday. AON has a 52-week low of $167.45 and a 52-week high of $240.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.91 billion, a PE ratio of 29.62 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.07%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AON in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AON by 318.2% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in AON in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Curi Capital bought a new stake in AON in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in AON in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 95.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

