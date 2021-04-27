Analysts Anticipate Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $187.50 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) will announce sales of $187.50 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Bally’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $187.00 million to $188.20 million. Bally’s reported sales of $109.15 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bally’s will report full-year sales of $889.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $688.75 million to $1.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $813.56 million to $1.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Bally’s.

Get Bally's alerts:

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.60. The company had revenue of $118.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.43 million. Bally’s had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 3.21%. The business’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BALY shares. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Bally’s from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Bally’s from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bally’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Bally’s in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Bally’s from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Bally’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.40.

Shares of NYSE:BALY opened at $59.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.33 and a beta of 2.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.43. Bally’s has a 1 year low of $13.82 and a 1 year high of $75.92.

In other Bally’s news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 909,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $49,999,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen H. Capp sold 56,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.97, for a total value of $3,930,354.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 254,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,808,064.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 975,563 shares of company stock worth $54,696,925 over the last 90 days. 40.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bally’s during the 4th quarter worth about $1,900,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Bally’s in the 4th quarter valued at $20,815,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in Bally’s in the 4th quarter valued at $5,886,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bally’s in the 4th quarter worth $553,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Bally’s in the 4th quarter worth $9,011,000.

About Bally’s

Bally's Corporation owns and operates gaming and racing facilities in the United States. Its gaming and racing facilities include slot machines and various casino table games, and restaurant and hotel facilities. The company owns and manages Twin River Casino Hotel in Lincoln, Rhode Island; Tiverton Casino Hotel in Tiverton, Rhode Island; Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi; Casino Vicksburg in Vicksburg, Mississippi; Dover Downs Hotel & Casino in Dover, Delaware; Casino KC in Kansas City, Missouri; Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, and Mardi Gras casinos in Black Hawk, Colorado; Bally's Atlantic City, Atlantic City, New Jersey; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, Shreveport, Los Angeles; and Arapahoe Park racetrack and 13 off-track betting licenses in Aurora, Colorado.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bally’s (BALY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bally's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bally's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.