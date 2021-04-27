Analysts Anticipate Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $45.67 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) to post sales of $45.67 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Eagle Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $47.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $44.24 million. Eagle Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $46.02 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $192.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $183.71 million to $201.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $224.62 million, with estimates ranging from $202.40 million to $246.85 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Eagle Pharmaceuticals.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $2.38. The firm had revenue of $49.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.08 million. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 8.50%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th.

EGRX stock opened at $40.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $541.63 million, a P/E ratio of 117.09 and a beta of 0.74. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $36.48 and a 52 week high of $56.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EGRX. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 1,208.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,783 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 130.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,472 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098 shares in the last quarter. 95.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

