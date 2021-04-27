Analysts Anticipate Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) to Announce $0.59 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) will post $0.59 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Exxon Mobil’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.66 and the lowest is $0.30. Exxon Mobil posted earnings of $0.53 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, April 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will report full-year earnings of $3.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $4.34. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.38 to $4.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Exxon Mobil.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.76 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set an “inline” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.26.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,280. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the first quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,523 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 33,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 5,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.20. 730,083 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,302,703. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $237.92 billion, a PE ratio of 33.49 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.59. Exxon Mobil has a fifty-two week low of $31.11 and a fifty-two week high of $62.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.19%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

