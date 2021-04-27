Analysts Anticipate Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $357.13 Million

Equities research analysts expect Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) to report $357.13 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Green Dot’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $345.49 million and the highest is $368.90 million. Green Dot posted sales of $346.54 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Green Dot will report full-year sales of $1.24 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.25 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Green Dot.

Get Green Dot alerts:

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $284.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.32 million. Green Dot had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GDOT. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Green Dot from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded shares of Green Dot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.58.

Shares of Green Dot stock opened at $44.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.49. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.88 and a beta of 0.95. Green Dot has a fifty-two week low of $27.32 and a fifty-two week high of $64.97.

In other news, General Counsel Kristina S. Lockwood sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total value of $27,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 22,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,133.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.51, for a total transaction of $27,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,510,498.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 293,993 shares of company stock valued at $14,242,497. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Green Dot by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Green Dot by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Green Dot by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 114,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,395,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Green Dot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Green Dot by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 90.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of General Purpose Reloadable cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and payroll debit cards.

Featured Story: Basic Economics

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Green Dot (GDOT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.