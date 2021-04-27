Analysts Anticipate LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $88.75 Million

Equities research analysts expect LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) to announce $88.75 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for LendingClub’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $86.39 million and the highest is $91.10 million. LendingClub reported sales of $120.21 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 26.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LendingClub will report full year sales of $478.59 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $464.70 million to $492.49 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $754.82 million, with estimates ranging from $749.74 million to $759.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for LendingClub.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The credit services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.11. LendingClub had a negative return on equity of 13.79% and a negative net margin of 37.60%. The business had revenue of $75.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 59.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LC. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on LendingClub from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Wedbush increased their price target on LendingClub from $14.00 to $20.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. LendingClub has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.04.

In related news, insider Valerie Kay sold 1,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.51, for a total value of $30,005.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,220.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott Sanborn sold 8,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $99,974.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 752,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,822,179.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,880 shares of company stock valued at $289,981. Company insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LC. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LendingClub during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of LendingClub in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $137,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LendingClub in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of LendingClub in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, Grassi Investment Management bought a new position in shares of LendingClub in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LC stock opened at $15.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.69. LendingClub has a fifty-two week low of $4.32 and a fifty-two week high of $22.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

