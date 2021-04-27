Analysts Anticipate PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $21.35 Million

Analysts forecast that PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) will announce sales of $21.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for PCB Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $21.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $21.20 million. PCB Bancorp posted sales of $18.28 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that PCB Bancorp will report full-year sales of $82.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $81.00 million to $83.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $82.15 million, with estimates ranging from $79.60 million to $84.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover PCB Bancorp.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.16. PCB Bancorp had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 6.41%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PCB. TheStreet upgraded shares of PCB Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of PCB Bancorp from $13.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PCB Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

In related news, CEO Henry Kim bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.40 per share, for a total transaction of $34,200.00. Also, Director Sang Young Lee bought 12,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.61 per share, with a total value of $139,343.22. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 26,104 shares of company stock valued at $334,251. 20.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of PCB Bancorp by 192.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 28,538 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of PCB Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in PCB Bancorp by 303.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in PCB Bancorp by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in PCB Bancorp by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.51% of the company’s stock.

PCB opened at $15.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $233.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.40. PCB Bancorp has a twelve month low of $8.20 and a twelve month high of $16.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. PCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.85%.

PCB Bancorp Company Profile

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

