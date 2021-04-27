Analysts Anticipate Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) will announce ($0.32) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Quanterix’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.29) and the lowest is ($0.35). Quanterix reported earnings of ($0.39) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quanterix will report full year earnings of ($1.12) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.23) to ($1.01). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to ($0.40). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Quanterix.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.02. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 41.69% and a negative return on equity of 22.37%. The business had revenue of $26.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.35 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quanterix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Quanterix from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Quanterix from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

QTRX stock opened at $65.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.63 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 7.65, a quick ratio of 7.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Quanterix has a 12 month low of $23.87 and a 12 month high of $92.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.17.

In related news, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of Quanterix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total value of $103,587.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 8,249 shares of Quanterix stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.77, for a total value of $550,785.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,315 shares of company stock valued at $1,976,299. Insiders own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QTRX. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Quanterix in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Quanterix by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Quanterix in the third quarter worth about $158,000. Pathway Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Quanterix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Quanterix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 71.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

