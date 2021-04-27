Analysts Anticipate Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.09 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) to report $3.09 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Tractor Supply’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.99 billion and the highest is $3.27 billion. Tractor Supply posted sales of $3.18 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tractor Supply will report full year sales of $10.91 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.87 billion to $10.95 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $11.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.87 billion to $12.26 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Tractor Supply.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 46.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup started coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Tractor Supply currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.52.

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $190.95 on Tuesday. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $99.04 and a 12-month high of $191.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.19 billion, a PE ratio of 29.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $175.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

In other news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $591,525.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,976 shares in the company, valued at $2,471,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 5,892 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,090,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,364,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at about $361,000. Chesapeake Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 39.5% in the first quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 5,773 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 6.4% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 96,296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,051,000 after purchasing an additional 5,780 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,938,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

