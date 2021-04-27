Analysts’ Downgrades for April, 27th (APAM, AVEVF, CPPMF, FBC, FRRPF, GRA, HEP, HTH, JPM, LHX)

Analysts’ downgrades for Tuesday, April 27th:

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $58.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $68.00.

AVEVA Group (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) was downgraded by analysts at Investec from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF)

was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) was downgraded by analysts at Wedbush from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a buy rating to a hold rating.

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) was downgraded by analysts at CL King from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $21.00 price target on the stock.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) was downgraded by analysts at Stephens from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. The firm currently has $37.00 target price on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was downgraded by analysts at Atlantic Securities from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $150.00 target price on the stock.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) was downgraded by analysts at Benchmark Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Matsumotokiyoshi (OTCMKTS:MSMKF) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) was downgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) was downgraded by analysts at Wedbush from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. Wedbush currently has $176.00 price target on the stock.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. The firm currently has $160.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $213.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Tencent Music Entertainment Group provides an online music entertainment platform primarily in China. The Company offers online music, recording, and music-centric live streaming services. Tencent Music Entertainment Group is based in Shenzhen, China. “

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $101.00 target price on the stock.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) was downgraded by analysts at Moffett Nathanson from a buy rating to a neutral rating. Moffett Nathanson currently has $57.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $62.00.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an underweight rating. The firm currently has $15.50 target price on the stock.

