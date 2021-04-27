Analysts Expect CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) to Post $1.61 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) to report $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for CarMax’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.76 and the lowest is $1.45. CarMax posted earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 600%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 18th.

On average, analysts expect that CarMax will report full-year earnings of $5.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $6.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.20 to $7.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CarMax.

Get CarMax alerts:

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 4.01%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of CarMax from $130.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Wedbush upped their price objective on CarMax from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Northcoast Research upgraded CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on CarMax from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of CarMax from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CarMax presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.21.

Shares of NYSE:KMX traded up $1.62 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $133.05. 627,060 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,262,661. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. The firm has a market cap of $21.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.31, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $130.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.45. CarMax has a 1-year low of $69.41 and a 1-year high of $136.54.

In related news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 20,129 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total value of $2,567,252.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,756,011.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Enrique N. Mayor-Mora sold 9,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.31, for a total value of $1,155,357.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,199,814.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 214,396 shares of company stock valued at $28,060,337 in the last three months. 2.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KMX. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in CarMax in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarMax during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CarMax in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of CarMax by 51.8% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in CarMax during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

Recommended Story: G-20

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CarMax (KMX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.