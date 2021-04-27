Analysts Expect Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) will announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Chuy’s’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.15. Chuy’s reported earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,700%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Chuy’s will report full-year earnings of $1.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.27. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.57. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Chuy’s.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $78.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.77 million. Chuy’s had a positive return on equity of 6.19% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wedbush lifted their target price on Chuy’s from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Chuy’s in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Chuy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Chuy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Chuy’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.86.

In other news, CEO Steven J. Hislop sold 52,877 shares of Chuy’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $2,432,342.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,436,866. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jon W. Howie sold 48,667 shares of Chuy’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $2,085,867.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,477 shares in the company, valued at $2,634,904.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,982 shares of company stock worth $5,603,278 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,327,062 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $88,134,000 after purchasing an additional 77,550 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 18.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,675 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 4,623 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chuy’s in the third quarter worth about $374,000. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new stake in Chuy’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,101,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Chuy’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $612,000.

CHUY stock opened at $43.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $860.84 million, a P/E ratio of -99.23 and a beta of 2.05. Chuy’s has a 1 year low of $12.37 and a 1 year high of $47.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.14.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in 17 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 27, 2020, it operated 92 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

