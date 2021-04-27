Analysts Expect Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) to Post $0.94 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) will report $0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.95 and the lowest is $0.93. Cognizant Technology Solutions posted earnings of $0.96 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will report full-year earnings of $3.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.89 to $4.10. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.27 to $4.57. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cognizant Technology Solutions.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 8.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CTSH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, William Blair upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.39.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total value of $36,949.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,456,899.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 162,749 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $13,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $462,515,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 82,804 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $6,786,000 after acquiring an additional 7,716 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,283,000. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,803 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares during the period. 87.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.94. The company had a trading volume of 2,825,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,997,787. The firm has a market cap of $42.42 billion, a PE ratio of 29.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.61. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $47.39 and a fifty-two week high of $82.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

