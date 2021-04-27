Analysts Expect Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) to Post $1.54 EPS

Brokerages predict that Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) will report $1.54 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Genuine Parts’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.59 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.47. Genuine Parts reported earnings per share of $1.32 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Genuine Parts will report full-year earnings of $5.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.65 to $5.90. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.93 to $6.55. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Genuine Parts.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.36. Genuine Parts had a positive return on equity of 23.26% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Genuine Parts’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

GPC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Sunday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet cut Genuine Parts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Genuine Parts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.83.

Shares of NYSE GPC opened at $122.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.23. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $67.12 and a 52 week high of $123.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.20 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $117.14 and its 200 day moving average is $104.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.815 per share. This is a boost from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 57.29%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

