Analysts Expect Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.42 Billion

Brokerages predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) will post $3.42 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Illinois Tool Works’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.49 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.34 billion. Illinois Tool Works reported sales of $3.23 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will report full-year sales of $14.00 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.90 billion to $14.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $14.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.50 billion to $15.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Illinois Tool Works.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $209.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.76.

In related news, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total transaction of $1,468,096.00. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $252,810.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,619,473.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth $315,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 2,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ITW opened at $227.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a market cap of $72.06 billion, a PE ratio of 34.50, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. Illinois Tool Works has a 52-week low of $148.66 and a 52-week high of $230.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 58.84%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

