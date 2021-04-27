Analysts Expect Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.47 Per Share

Analysts expect Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) to report ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.92). Ionis Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 370%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.57) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.08) to ($0.42). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.19) to $0.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($2.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($2.68). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $290.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.93 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IONS shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ionis Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.45.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 99.7% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 80.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IONS traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $43.34. 987,042 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,227,423. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $39.17 and a one year high of $64.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.29 and its 200 day moving average is $51.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 10.37 and a quick ratio of 10.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.29 and a beta of 1.42.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

