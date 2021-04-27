Analysts Expect Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Will Announce Earnings of $2.50 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) will report earnings per share of $2.50 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.76 and the lowest is $2.33. Lowe’s Companies posted earnings per share of $1.77 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 41.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will report full-year earnings of $9.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.00 to $10.31. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $10.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.78 to $11.51. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Lowe’s Companies.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share.

LOW has been the subject of several research reports. Zelman & Associates reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Atlantic Securities raised Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.29.

Shares of LOW stock traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $199.07. 237,256 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,017,835. The company has a 50 day moving average of $188.66 and a 200 day moving average of $170.90. Lowe’s Companies has a 12 month low of $99.31 and a 12 month high of $208.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $142.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.96%.

In related news, Director David H. Batchelder acquired 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $159.48 per share, with a total value of $996,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Campion Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 44.8% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 25,841 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after buying an additional 8,001 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 13.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,232 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 15.3% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 60,938 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $11,589,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 8,282 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lowe's Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

