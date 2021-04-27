Analysts Expect Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Marriott International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.08). Marriott International reported earnings per share of $0.26 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 88.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marriott International will report full-year earnings of $1.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $2.25. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $5.63. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Marriott International.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 188.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $96.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $158.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Gordon Haskett boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Marriott International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.44.

In related news, insider Craig S. Smith sold 6,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total value of $903,261.90. Also, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.69, for a total transaction of $3,093,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 63,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,849,266.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 69,793 shares of company stock valued at $10,818,947. 12.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tuttle Tactical Management raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 3.8% in the first quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 5.7% in the first quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 4.2% in the first quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 29.9% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. 57.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MAR stock traded up $1.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $149.87. 34,553 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,583,000. Marriott International has a 52-week low of $71.52 and a 52-week high of $159.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $148.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 283.14 and a beta of 1.83.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

