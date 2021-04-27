Analysts Expect Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $21.43 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) will report $21.43 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Outset Medical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $21.39 million to $21.50 million. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Outset Medical will report full year sales of $92.94 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $91.50 million to $93.79 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $134.74 million, with estimates ranging from $119.71 million to $146.61 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Outset Medical.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $17.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.79 million.

OM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Outset Medical in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Outset Medical from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Outset Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.17.

Shares of OM opened at $57.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 11.13 and a quick ratio of 10.77. Outset Medical has a 12 month low of $42.50 and a 12 month high of $66.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.73.

In other news, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.71, for a total transaction of $166,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 18,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,986.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 57,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total value of $3,184,925.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,200,345.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,997,042 shares of company stock valued at $203,523,642 over the last three months.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Outset Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Outset Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Outset Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $136,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Outset Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Outset Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. 84.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Outset Medical

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

