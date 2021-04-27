Analysts expect Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) to announce $1.05 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Oxford Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.99. Oxford Industries posted earnings of ($1.12) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 193.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, June 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oxford Industries will report full-year earnings of $3.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.98 to $3.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.47 to $4.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Oxford Industries.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The textile maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $221.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.02 million. Oxford Industries had a negative net margin of 8.26% and a negative return on equity of 2.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OXM. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Oxford Industries from $75.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Oxford Industries from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Oxford Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Oxford Industries from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Oxford Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

Shares of NYSE:OXM opened at $90.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -21.81 and a beta of 1.61. Oxford Industries has a 1 year low of $33.87 and a 1 year high of $94.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. This is an increase from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is currently 34.26%.

In other Oxford Industries news, EVP Thomas E. Campbell sold 5,000 shares of Oxford Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total value of $426,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,388 shares in the company, valued at $3,528,327. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OXM. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Oxford Industries by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,897 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 37,331 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,446,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,848 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 75,737 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,962,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

Further Reading: Net Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oxford Industries (OXM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.