Analysts Expect Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) Will Post Earnings of $1.05 Per Share

Analysts predict that Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) will post $1.05 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Oxford Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.99 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.09. Oxford Industries posted earnings per share of ($1.12) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 193.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oxford Industries will report full year earnings of $3.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.98 to $3.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.47 to $4.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Oxford Industries.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The textile maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $221.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.02 million. Oxford Industries had a negative net margin of 8.26% and a negative return on equity of 2.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oxford Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $75.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

In related news, EVP Thomas E. Campbell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total transaction of $426,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,388 shares in the company, valued at $3,528,327. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 4.3% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,897 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 37,331 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,848 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 75,737 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,962,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OXM opened at $90.08 on Tuesday. Oxford Industries has a 52-week low of $33.87 and a 52-week high of $94.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -21.81 and a beta of 1.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This is a positive change from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.26%.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

