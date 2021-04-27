Analysts Expect Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $25.66 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) will announce $25.66 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Pacific Biosciences of California’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $24.96 million and the highest estimate coming in at $26.20 million. Pacific Biosciences of California posted sales of $15.60 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 64.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California will report full-year sales of $130.82 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $126.69 million to $134.94 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $188.90 million, with estimates ranging from $180.79 million to $199.14 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Pacific Biosciences of California.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $27.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.54 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 101.30% and a negative net margin of 57.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PACB. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.20.

NASDAQ PACB opened at $32.63 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.30. The stock has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of -116.53 and a beta of 1.32. Pacific Biosciences of California has a fifty-two week low of $3.13 and a fifty-two week high of $53.69.

In other news, CAO Eric Schaefer sold 3,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total transaction of $150,606.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 88,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,468,180.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lucy Shapiro sold 101,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total transaction of $5,123,966.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,764,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 894,783 shares of company stock worth $35,809,462 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PACB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 13,259 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the third quarter valued at about $103,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the third quarter valued at about $100,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 251.1% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 36,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 25,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 247.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 87,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 62,500 shares during the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

