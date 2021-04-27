Analysts Expect Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $306.01 Million

Equities analysts predict that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) will post sales of $306.01 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $314.08 million and the lowest is $297.95 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers posted sales of $306.07 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will report full year sales of $1.10 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The restaurant operator reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by ($0.69). Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 25.18% and a negative return on equity of 64.97%. The firm had revenue of $201.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.36) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 33.6% on a year-over-year basis.

RRGB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

In other news, Director Gerard Johan Hart sold 2,811 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.17, for a total value of $110,106.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RRGB. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,236 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,838 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 4th quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RRGB opened at $33.57 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.24. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 52-week low of $7.26 and a 52-week high of $41.34. The firm has a market cap of $523.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

